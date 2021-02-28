Subscribe Today
Log In

Motoring

Test drive: First taste of the new Opel Mokka hits the sweet spot

This great-looking compact crossover comes in petrol and electric formats and looks set to lead Opel’s newfound ambitions

Shane O’Donoghue
28th February, 2021
Test drive: First taste of the new Opel Mokka hits the sweet spot
The Opel Mokka-e: prices are mooted to start at about €33,000 when it goes on sale here in April

Opel is in the midst of a renaissance, it seems. And the use of a French word for its rebirth is apt, as it has come about because of its integration with the PSA Group, which includes Peugeot and Citroen, among others – and is actually now part of Stellantis thanks to a tie-up with the Fiat empire.

The latest Opel Corsa hinted at a revitalisation of the company, and now, following our first taste...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Get basic

*New subscribers only

You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass
Log in to continue reading
Share this post

Related Stories

The Cupra Formentor e-Hybrid: prices start at €39,895, including the SEAI grant

First look: Cupra looks to make its mark here with stylish hybrid SUV

Motoring Shane O’Donoghue 2 hours ago
The Audi e-tron Sportback starts at €75,195

Test drive: Audi e-tron Sportback offers refinement and comfort

Motoring Shane O’Donoghue 2 hours ago
The Opel Crossland gets the same distinctive “Vizor” front-end design as its trendy stablemate the Opel Mokka

Test drive: Opel Crossland loses its X and looks to widen appeal

Motoring Shane O’Donoghue 1 week ago
The RAV4 Plug-In Hybrid signals the shifting intent of Toyota towards ever-greater electrification

Test drive: Toyota plugs in the RAV4 and takes the lead

Motoring Matt Robinson 1 week ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1