Test drive: First taste of the new Opel Mokka hits the sweet spot
This great-looking compact crossover comes in petrol and electric formats and looks set to lead Opel’s newfound ambitions
Opel is in the midst of a renaissance, it seems. And the use of a French word for its rebirth is apt, as it has come about because of its integration with the PSA Group, which includes Peugeot and Citroen, among others – and is actually now part of Stellantis thanks to a tie-up with the Fiat empire.
The latest Opel Corsa hinted at a revitalisation of the company, and now, following our first taste...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
*New subscribers only
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team
Related Stories
First look: Cupra looks to make its mark here with stylish hybrid SUV
The brand may not be well known in Ireland, but its impressive Formentor e-Hybrid could change all that
Test drive: Audi e-tron Sportback offers refinement and comfort
Audi’s electric SUV range is bolstered by this sporty-looking addition which loses little in practicality
Test drive: Opel Crossland loses its X and looks to widen appeal
The compact SUV has come in for a significant update but, despite the jazzy exterior, it remains a practical choice
Test drive: Toyota plugs in the RAV4 and takes the lead
While the Japanese company has made plenty of hybrids over the years, it has produced remarkably few plug-in hybrids – but that changes here