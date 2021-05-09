Test drive: Entry-level Cupra Formentor impresses on looks and performance
This stylish alternative to an estate proves there’s no need to go to the top of the range to get a model that looks the part
The Formentor is the first Cupra model that is not, in effect, a rebadged Seat.
This compact SUV comes in headline-grabbing guise with a 2-litre, 310hp petrol engine and four-wheel drive to match its distinctly sporty appearance. This version, however, costs north of €64,000 and, no matter how good it is to drive, it will be rare on Irish roads.
Thankfully, the entry-level option is priced from €37,135 and it’s the one we have on...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Test drive: Mercedes makes the case for a classy diesel hybrid SUV
The GLC’s diesel-fuelled plug-in model with four-wheel drive makes surprisingly good sense
Test drive: Porsche gets practical with an estate that is also sensational to drive
The zero-emissions Taycan Cross Turismo is one of the finest all-rounders out there
Test drive: Audi Q5 Sportback has style and substance
This coupé version of Audi’s mid-sized SUV offers sleek design, superb refinement and strong performance
Test drive: Mazda’s first electric car takes a different route
The MX-30 bucks the trend by focusing on a small, lighter battery and better dynamics instead of a long range