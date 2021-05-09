Test drive: Entry-level Cupra Formentor impresses on looks and performance

The Formentor is the first Cupra model that is not, in effect, a rebadged Seat.

This compact SUV comes in headline-grabbing guise with a 2-litre, 310hp petrol engine and four-wheel drive to match its distinctly sporty appearance. This version, however, costs north of €64,000 and, no matter how good it is to drive, it will be rare on Irish roads.

Thankfully, the entry-level option is priced from €37,135 and it’s the one we have on...