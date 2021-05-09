Subscribe Today
Test drive: Entry-level Cupra Formentor impresses on looks and performance

This stylish alternative to an estate proves there’s no need to go to the top of the range to get a model that looks the part

Shane O’Donoghue
9th May, 2021
The Cupra Formentor: the entry-level option is priced from €37,135 and drives with more vim than many a regular hatchback can muster

The Formentor is the first Cupra model that is not, in effect, a rebadged Seat.

This compact SUV comes in headline-grabbing guise with a 2-litre, 310hp petrol engine and four-wheel drive to match its distinctly sporty appearance. This version, however, costs north of €64,000 and, no matter how good it is to drive, it will be rare on Irish roads.

Thankfully, the entry-level option is priced from €37,135 and it’s the one we have on...

