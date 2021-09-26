Subscribe Today
Test drive: DS 4 refines its latest model with a quietly efficient plug-in hybrid

With its lower, sleeker, hatchback style and a little bit of extra ride height for the suspension, the DS 4 is a wonderfully comfortable drive that keeps fuel consumption low

Shane O’Donoghue
26th September, 2021
The DS 4: the luxury plug-in hybrid hatchback aiming to take on German rivals such as the Audi Q3 and BMW X1 and X2

The new DS 4 is based on the same platform used by cars such as the Peugeot 3008 and Citroën C5 Aircross, along with incoming new models such as the Opel Astra and Citroen C5X. In this case, it has been lightly modified, stiffened in places and reworked a little to slot the plug-in hybrid powertrain – that will form the bulk of sales – in a little more snugly.

This hybrid set-up is...

