Test drive: DS 4 refines its latest model with a quietly efficient plug-in hybrid

The new DS 4 is based on the same platform used by cars such as the Peugeot 3008 and Citroën C5 Aircross, along with incoming new models such as the Opel Astra and Citroen C5X. In this case, it has been lightly modified, stiffened in places and reworked a little to slot the plug-in hybrid powertrain – that will form the bulk of sales – in a little more snugly.

This hybrid set-up is...