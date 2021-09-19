Subscribe Today
Test drive: Dacia’s latest hatchback delivers at a budget price

The Romanian carmaker’s main selling point has always been good value, and the third generation Sandero delivers comprehensively on that score

Shane O’Donoghue
19th September, 2021
The new Dacia Sandero: the five-door hatchback model’s pricing starts from €12,990

The Sandero is the cheapest model in the Dacia Ireland line-up and, by extension, quite possibly the cheapest new car on sale in the country. The five-door hatchback starts from just €12,990.

Tested here is the third generation of the Sandero, a model that has racked up a considerable number of sales across Europe since its introduction in 2007, and a fair few in Ireland since it was launched for the first time in 2013.

Dacia has...

