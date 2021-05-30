Test drive: Citroën C4 has both comfort and character

Years ago, Citroën was known for two things: a sense of style like nobody else and unmatched ride comfort, due to advanced hydropneumatic suspension systems. In recent years, the French company has tried to revive those halcyon days of its history and the latest attempt at such a formula is the new Citroën C4.

Technically, it’s a hatchback in the same class as a Volkswagen Golf, but its high ride height...