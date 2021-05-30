Subscribe Today
Test drive: Citroën C4 has both comfort and character

The French company’s quirky new hatchback aims to reclaim its glory years of luxurious driving and stand-out style

Matt Robinson
30th May, 2021
The new C4’s extrovert design won’t please everyone but we applaud Citroën for being so bold with the car’s styling

Years ago, Citroën was known for two things: a sense of style like nobody else and unmatched ride comfort, due to advanced hydropneumatic suspension systems. In recent years, the French company has tried to revive those halcyon days of its history and the latest attempt at such a formula is the new Citroën C4.

Technically, it’s a hatchback in the same class as a Volkswagen Golf, but its high ride height...

