Test drive: BMW’s X1 plug-in hybrid is arguably the best of the range

The X1 occupies the lowest rung on BMW‘s ever-growing SUV ladder, but should not be dismissed as a wannabe as it’s the real deal.

While the smallest of the range, it’s actually quite big and, perhaps just as importantly to the target audience, it doesn’t look insignificant either.

This second-generation X1 launched in 2015 and underwent a modest midlife makeover last year. On the outside it looks...