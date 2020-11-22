Test drive: BMW takes a sporty turn with its 4 Series

The new BMW 4 Series Coupé arrives with a range of turbocharged petrol and diesel engines, and a starting price of €53,355. The 4 Series is a rival to the Audi A5, Mercedes C-Class Coupé and, to an extent, lesser models of the Jaguar F-Type.

The 4 Series is a relatively new nameplate in the German manufacturer’s world, as it only launched in 2014, but in essence it has a lineage stretching right back to...