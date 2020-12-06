Test-drive: BMW takes a key step forward with its all-electric SUV

Here we have the new BMW iX3, an all-electric version of the familiar X3 SUV. The expectations surrounding BMW are high. The Bavarian carmaker whipped out the ground-breaking i3 EV and the i8 hybrid sports car, and it seemed to be on the cusp of EV greatness.

But then it wasn’t. For a long time, the i3 soldiered on as the lone EV, even as BMW added plug-in hybrid after plug-in hybrid to the fleet....