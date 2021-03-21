Test drive: BMW M4 Coupé turns heads on the road, and is a winner on the track

The BMW M4 is the most sporting version of the 4 Series model line that money can buy. Here we test the second-generation M4 Coupé, priced from €125,110 in Ireland.

Petrolheads will already know that this is effectively the modern-day equivalent of the original M3 Coupé, a model that can trace its routes back to the mid-1980s. Indeed, while the M4 name is used on the Coupé and Convertible, there is also an M3 Saloon...