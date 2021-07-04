Test drive: BMW goes beyond the Competition with the premium M5 CS

Here we have the new BMW M5 CS. It’s an even higher-performing development of the existing M5 Competition, with a raft of changes designed to make it faster and even better to drive than before. At €241,415 on-the-road in Ireland, however, it’s a mind-boggling €70,000 or so more than the model on which it’s closely based.

None of the cars made by BMW’s M division are cheap to buy,...