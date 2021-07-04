Subscribe Today
Log In

Motoring

Test drive: BMW goes beyond the Competition with the premium M5 CS

At a price tag of close to quarter of a million euro, the M5 CS is incredibly expensive, but a test of its abilities on track shows it offers an unbelievable driving experience

Shane O’Donoghue
4th July, 2021
Test drive: BMW goes beyond the Competition with the premium M5 CS
The M5 CS looks at home in the pitlane. Although it’s based on the regular BMW 5 Series body, its stance is far more suggestive, sitting lower to the ground on large alloy wheels

Here we have the new BMW M5 CS. It’s an even higher-performing development of the existing M5 Competition, with a raft of changes designed to make it faster and even better to drive than before. At €241,415 on-the-road in Ireland, however, it’s a mind-boggling €70,000 or so more than the model on which it’s closely based.

None of the cars made by BMW’s M division are cheap to buy,...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

The Defender Hard Top is usefully cheaper to buy than the passenger model, with prices starting at €61,680, including Vat, against €73,226 for the five-seat model

Test drive: Land Rover Defender returns to its roots with new Hard Top

Motoring Shane O’Donoghue 2 hours ago
The new Qashqai is designed to look not only more fashionable and more dynamic, but also larger. It’s all about clever design

Test drive: Nissan aims to put Qashqai back on top

Motoring Mark Smyth 2 hours ago
The new Volkswagen Caddy: prices start at €15,532 before Vat

Test drive: VW Caddy gets a car-like makeover while also improving its van credentials

Motoring Shane O’Donoghue 1 week ago
The Genesis G80 saloon drives well, with a real feeling of serenity

On the marque: Hyundai looks to add Ireland to select list for launch of luxury brand Genesis

Motoring Mark Smyth 1 week ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1