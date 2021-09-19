Test drive: Bentley’s latest convertible speaks softly but carries a big stick

Bentley probably isn’t going to shout about this too much, given the global situation, but in the first half of 2021 it recorded its highest level of profitability in the company’s 102-year history, at €178 million.

Sales were up 50 per cent for the period compared to the first half of 2019, and there appears to be no reduction in the rate of orders arriving. The factory in Crewe in the northwest...