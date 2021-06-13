Subscribe Today
Test drive: Bentley brings its most luxurious grand tourer up to Speed

The exclusive Continental GT Speed has power and precision and is made for those who can afford life in the fast lane

Matt Robinson
13th June, 2021
Bentley Continental GT Speed will cost about €375,000 imported but unstinting excellence like this is rarely cheap

The new Bentley Continental GT Speed is the prestige marque’s ultimate iteration of the opulent, go-faster express. It joins the Continental line-up at the very top of the tree, sitting above the regular W12 model and a 4.0-litre V8 option in both the coupé and convertible body styles.

It is the latest in a long line of Speeds from Bentley, which have appeared in all of the 21st-century Continental generations and even...

