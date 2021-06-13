Test drive: Bentley brings its most luxurious grand tourer up to Speed

The new Bentley Continental GT Speed is the prestige marque’s ultimate iteration of the opulent, go-faster express. It joins the Continental line-up at the very top of the tree, sitting above the regular W12 model and a 4.0-litre V8 option in both the coupé and convertible body styles.

It is the latest in a long line of Speeds from Bentley, which have appeared in all of the 21st-century Continental generations and even...