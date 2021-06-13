Test drive: Bentley brings its most luxurious grand tourer up to Speed
The exclusive Continental GT Speed has power and precision and is made for those who can afford life in the fast lane
The new Bentley Continental GT Speed is the prestige marque’s ultimate iteration of the opulent, go-faster express. It joins the Continental line-up at the very top of the tree, sitting above the regular W12 model and a 4.0-litre V8 option in both the coupé and convertible body styles.
It is the latest in a long line of Speeds from Bentley, which have appeared in all of the 21st-century Continental generations and even...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Motoring: Ford gets creative with new hybrid Transit Custom van
Ford has come up with an inventive and unusual solution to the problem of commercial vehicle emissions, with this plug-in hybrid derivative of the long-serving Transit van
Test drive: Sporty Octavia plugs into the zeitgeist
The Skoda Octavia RS iV gets a distinctly sporting makeover inside and out, as well as a hybrid powertrain
Test drive: Hyundai’s stalwart Santa Fe gets an impressive hybrid makeover
A significant midlife update for this evergreen model brings with it a plug-in hybrid powertrain and makes for great family transport
Test drive: Mighty new Mustangs put the Pony Car through its paces
It seems wild horses won’t convince Ford to bring the exhilarating Shelby GT500 to Europe, but at least we get the exceptional Mach 1