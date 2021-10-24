Test drive: Badge of honour as GTS stands proud in the Porsche 911 line-up

The Porsche 911 Turbo has always been the brand’s poster child, the one people consider to be the ultimate Porsche. While there are more hardcore models in the range such as the GT3 and GT2 RS, for the most part the Turbo is the one to have – so much so that the firm’s marketing department has chosen to use the Turbo name on electric models, even though they clearly don’t have any turbochargers....