Test drive: Audi outdoes itself with the high performance electric e-tron GT
This is a bona fide sports car which just happens to have four doors and be powered by electricity
Audi is doing the e-tron GT some disservice with its badging as it suggests this new electric model is closely related to the other e-trons that have come before when that is not really the case.
The “e-tron” name has been widely used for a number of years by the German company, initially to denote plug-in hybrid variants of an existing car such as the Audi A3 e-tron.
Since the launch of the...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month, €19.99 Monthly thereafter
*New subscribers only
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team
Related Stories
Test drive: Is Land Rover Discovery refresh enough to put a dent in the Defender?
Minor visual updates, superb new infotainment tech and inline-six engines mark out the 2021 model as clearly fit for purpose but whether it is a class leader is another question
Test drive: Škoda’s high-spec diesel version reminds us that core Kodiaq recipe is solid
This expensive new option will please will please some, but it won’t be for everyone when the basic Kodiaq is already so good
Test drive: Skoda’s new Octavia is in a class of its own
From its high-quality interiors to the long-distance driving potential, the Skoda RS TDI feels like a car from a superior market sector
Test drive: Seven-seater Toyota Highlander hybrid aims to be a family favourite
Good road handling along with flexible access and spacious back room make the Toyota‘s new hybrid a car eminently suitable for family living