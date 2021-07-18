Test-drive: Audi e-tron brand comes of age with new premium electric SUV option

The latest addition to the rapidly expanding Audi e-tron range, the Q4 e-tron is a five-door, five-seat SUV powered purely by electricity and starting at an eye-catching price of €41,465, once private buyer incentives are taken into consideration.

It follows on from the larger Audi e-tron SUV and the high-performance e-tron GT, but should be far more relevant to more buyers than either of those.

Technically speaking, this car shares its underpinnings with the Volkswagen...