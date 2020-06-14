Surge in demand for Tesla electric cars

Sales of Tesla’s electric cars surged in Ireland last year, as the company recorded more than €15 million in turnover.

Tesla Motors, led by controversial chief executive Elon Musk, first moved into the Irish market in 2017, selling its Model X and Model S cars. During its first year of business, the Irish showroom recorded sales of €2.3 million.

Newly filed accounts show sales have surged at its Irish operation in recent years. Last...