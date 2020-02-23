Sunday February 23, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Subaru to stay the course in Europe

Low sales haven‘t put the Japanese carmaker off remaining in the European market, writes Liam Shard

23rd February, 2020
2
The Subaru XV. The Japanese carmaker, sold just 33,000 cars in Europe last year

Subaru is staying in Europe. For many, that will come as something of a surprise. With just 33,000 sales in Europe last year, a number of industry-watchers might have assumed that Europe was falling farther and farther down the Japanese carmaker’s list of priorities.

The vast majority of the million or so cars that it makes every year go to the US market, with another big chunk to the Japanese home market and Australia....

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Mazda2: A small car that doesn’t feel short on luxuries

The supermini could well find favour with those who aren’t particularly price-conscious

Shane O’Donoghue | 2 hours ago

Ugliness is in the eye of the BMW 2 Series Gran Coupé’s beholder

An unappealing exterior and unremarkable driving mean there are far better alternatives to this four-door saloon in the sector

Matt Robinson | 2 hours ago

Jaguar turns it all the way up to 11

The F-Type has all the power and style you‘d expect, but the real reward is how good it sounds

Dave Humphreys | 1 week ago