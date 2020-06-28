Speed is of the essence for Porsche’s 911 Turbo S

There can be few more evocative combinations of words in the motoring industry than “Porsche 911 Turbo”. Ever since it arrived in the 1970s and then became the symbol of executive excess in the 1980s, it has been a car with a particularly strong aura. And now there’s a new one out – with more power and speed than ever before.

Based on the current eighth-generation of the Porsche 911, the Turbo...