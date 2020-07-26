Tuesday July 28, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Small is beautiful as the Renault Zoe comes of age

One of the smallest electric vehicles on the market has matured into one of the best

26th July, 2020
The Renault Zoe is the cheapest regular electric car on the market, starting at €26,990

When the Renault Zoe first came on the scene in 2012, it was seen as a bit of an oddity, a small electric hatchback effectively only of use for those who live in an urban environment.

But Renault has gently massaged the formula in the intervening time, culminating in the model’s most significant update yet early this year. Though the core vehicle and its profile are unchanged, the smarter detailing and more modern light signatures bring...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
This product does not auto-renew

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Audi and Seat reveal new electric plans

The two Volkswagen Group members have announced a new e-tron and a €5 billion electrification drive respectively

Shane O’Donoghue | 2 days ago

High hopes for latest high-performance Porsche GTS

If anyone can make a 2.25-ton GTS handle like a sports car, Porsche can

Matt Robinson | 2 days ago

Czechmate to Škoda with the new Octavia

The mid-size hatch’s fourth iteration offers much that is new, but uses the same versatile platform as its predecessor

Shane O’Donoghue | 1 week ago