Škoda gears up for ‘India 2.0’

The Volkswagen Group, together with its local partners, leads the market in China. Last year, it delivered 4.23 million vehicles there. This year it is investing €4 billion in China, with almost half of that going towards e-mobility.

It is also increasing its efforts in the market that could be the “next China” – India – and it’s starting with an investment of €1 billion to implement a project called India 2.0.

The...