Škoda gears up for ‘India 2.0’

The Volkswagen Group, together with its local partners, leads the market in China. Last year, it delivered 4.23 million vehicles there. This year it is investing €4 billion in China, with almost half of that going towards e-mobility.
It is also increasing its efforts in the market that could be the “next China” – India – and it’s starting with an investment of €1 billion to implement a project called India 2.0.
The...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team