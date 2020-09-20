Skoda Enyaq iV is ready to charge into 2021

The Skoda Enyaq iV is the model that will lead the Czech brand’s push towards a range of electric vehicles and it has just been revealed in full.
It’s a mid-size SUV that is slightly shorter than the latest Octavia hatchback, but has interior space that is more in line with the range-topping Skoda Kodiaq thanks to a long wheelbase.
The Enyaq features a striking exterior design that is notably different...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team