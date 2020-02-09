Seat enjoying its moment in the sun

Just as other brands within the sprawling Volkswagen Group have found success, it seems that now, more than ever, it is time for Seat to shine. The Spanish brand has been transformed in recent years, and with the debut of its brand-new Leon (a keystone model in its range), the company appears to have found another gear.

It recorded double-digit growth in 2019, with global deliveries totalling 574,100 units, up from 517,600 in the previous...