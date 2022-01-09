Sales of Tesla vehicles in Ireland pass 2,000 mark

Tesla has now sold more than 2,000 cars in Ireland following a 10 per cent increase in registrations during 2021.

The US company, controlled by chief executive Elon Musk, first launched in the Irish market in 2017 when it opened a showroom in Sandyford in Dublin. It initially sold its Model X and Model S cars.

Figures produced by Simi, the motor industry group, show the number of Tesla vehicles on Irish roads has increased for the fourth successive...