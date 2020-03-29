Renault Koleos: Luxury vibes from SUV with space to spare

The Renault Koleos is a big SUV with a lot of presence. Indeed, a glance at Renault’s biggest car would suggest that it’s a seven-seat vehicle to take on the likes of the Hyundai Santa Fe and the Skoda Kodiaq.

Sadly, the Koleos is not available with an extra row of seats, so you need to adjust your expectations. That will undoubtedly limit sales in Ireland, where we still generally have...