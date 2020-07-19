Renault hopes to Captur bigger slice of B-SUV market

The first generation of B-SUV crossovers felt like little more than slightly jacked-up superminis, with no more useful space inside and quality levels that couldn’t hope to compete with that of the C-segment hatchbacks above them.

This now seems to have changed, and nowhere is that more evident than in the new Renault Captur. The first iteration, launched in 2013, was a meek-looking car in some ways and though it had the requisite...