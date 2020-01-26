Porsche’s Macan Turbo: a great all-rounder, with a capital T

The capital T in the Porsche Macan Turbo is significant. It denotes the flagship version of a four-strong line-up of facelifted Macans, all of which happen to be turbocharged.

Porsche has decided that the capitalised “Turbo” is enough of a coveted item in the minds of its customers that it can still be used for the fastest, most everyday-capable model in a given Porsche range.

It’s why the German company used Turbo and...