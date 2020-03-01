Porsche GTS 4.0 has the sound to match the vision

The new “GTS 4.0” versions of the 718 Boxster and Cayman are the latest derivatives of the likeable mid-engined twins that represent entry-level Porsche ownership. Their introduction is an important moment for those who wonder where sports car development is going in age of electrification.

For several years, Porsche buyers have understood what the company’s “GTS” badge meant. It was applied to cars sitting above the S models in the range, in terms of performance...