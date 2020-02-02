Peugeot 508 Hybrid and 3008 Hybrid4: great news for drivers with range anxiety

Peugeot plans to have an electrified offering in each of its core model lines by 2023. Full electric versions of regular fare, such as the e-208 supermini and e-2008 crossover, have just gone on sale. For those who worry about range anxiety and need a little more distance from their vehicles, though, the French company is also readying two crucial plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs) for the market.
These come in the form of the Peugeot...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team