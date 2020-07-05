Peugeot 208: Looks aren’t everything, but they help

The Peugeot 208 hatchback competes with the bestsellers in its class, including the Toyota Yaris, Ford Fiesta, Renault Clio, Volkswagen Polo and Nissan Micra. Since the 1970s, these have been informally referred to as superminis, and they provide cheap and cheerful transport for tens of thousands of motorists.

They’re distinctly larger and more substantial than traditional city cars, which makes them suitable for a wide cross-section of the population, yet they’re more affordable and sensible alternatives...