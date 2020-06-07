Operation transformation: how Renault and Nissan plan to adapt and survive

The Renault-Nissan Alliance celebrated its 20th anniversary last year and while it has been successful overall, it‘s also had its fair share of ups and rather spectacular downs.

The arrest of Carlos Ghosn, the alliance’s chief executive and chairman, in 2018 was, it‘s fair to say, a low point, but that pales into insignificance next to the challenge facing the global motor industry today as the world gets to grips with the Covid-19...