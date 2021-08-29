On the marque: Volkswagen shrinks the California camper to a cleverly compact size
The Caddy California, a smaller version of the always desirable VW camper concept, is possibly the best thought-out option in the range
When it comes to buying a camper van there are a number of options.
You can go for after-market conversions, covert a regular van into a camper or opt for one of the few factory-made options.
Volkswagen has dominated the latter market for years with its California, which is based on the Transporter van and still basks in the reflected glory of the earliest VW campers from the late 1950s and 60s. The German company...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Test drive: Skoda adds style to success of Enyaq iV with new Sportline version
The Sportline is sure to increase the appeal of the popular Enyaq iV, which continues to be one of the better electric family cars on sale
Test drive: Volvo makes a powerful statement with all-electric version of SUV
The Volvo XC40 Recharge Twin has two electric motors to provide a four-wheel-drive, high-performance experience
Fine Arts: Object of Desire
A 2018 Smart E-Drive Fourtwo Prime Premium is up for grabs at Bonham’s upcoming sale
Motoring: Morgan Plus Four Morgan adds modern performance to classic car style
Morgan, which officially returns to Ireland with a new dealer, is not a typical car manufacturer – and that’s a large part of its appeal