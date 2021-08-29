On the marque: Volkswagen shrinks the California camper to a cleverly compact size

When it comes to buying a camper van there are a number of options.

You can go for after-market conversions, covert a regular van into a camper or opt for one of the few factory-made options.

Volkswagen has dominated the latter market for years with its California, which is based on the Transporter van and still basks in the reflected glory of the earliest VW campers from the late 1950s and 60s. The German company...