On the marque: Skoda gets plugged in as an evergreen range goes electric

As we accelerate towards a more electrified motoring future, Skoda is electrifying its evergreen Octavia range, giving the hatchback improved eco-credentials with both mild and plug-in hybrid variants.
Now into its fourth generation, the Octavia has well and truly shaken off the functional, slightly blocky Eastern European styling of the first models to become a car that is not only one of the most elegant in the brand’s range, but also within the vast Volkswagen...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team