Subscribe Today
Log In

Motoring

On the marque: Renault’s Team Alpine is getting in gear for a future of sporty top performers

A chance to sample the Alpine A110 on Irish roads gives a taste of what may be in store for the sporty Renault-owned division

Shane O’Donoghue
18th April, 2021
On the marque: Renault’s Team Alpine is getting in gear for a future of sporty top performers
The Alpine 110 is not sold here but, with the Alpine brand about to be reinvented, it might yet have a future on the Irish market

This is not a standard test drive. The car you see here, the wonderful Alpine A110, is not sold through official channels in this country.

Instead, Renault Ireland has imported a single example of the sports coupé so that motoring journalists can sample it for themselves. It would appear that we are being readied for a future launch of the brand on these shores.

Before we talk about its future, it’s worth revisiting Alpine’s...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month, €19.99 Monthly thereafter

Get basic

*New subscribers only

You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass
Log in to continue reading
Share this post

Related Stories

The Dacio Sandero Stepway has been rated two stars out of five by Euro NCAP, the testing body

Test drive: Value-conscious Dacia Sandero learns that low cost can come at a price

Motoring Matt Robinson 10 hours ago
Volkswagen Golf eHybrid is priced at €37,865 before options, including the €5,000 SEAI grant

Test drive: VW Golf eHybrid gets it right with focus on efficiency and refinement

Motoring Shane O’Donoghue 10 hours ago
The updated Land Rover Discovery: prices start at €81,010

Test drive: Is Land Rover Discovery refresh enough to put a dent in the Defender?

Motoring Matt Robinson 1 week ago
The Audi e-tron GT: ‘A bona fide sports car’

Test drive: Audi outdoes itself with the high performance electric e-tron GT

Motoring Shane O’Donoghue 1 week ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1