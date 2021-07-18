Subscribe Today
Log In

Motoring

On the marque: Refreshed Peugeot 3008 is more relevant than ever

The significantly updated hybrid is priced from €32,775 and gets almost 60km from each charge

Shane O’Donoghue
18th July, 2021
On the marque: Refreshed Peugeot 3008 is more relevant than ever
Peugeot 3008, with its feline looks, aims to claw in its share of the compact SUV market

The Peugeot 3008 is the French company’s answer to the best-selling compact SUVs and crossovers sold in Ireland. It competes with the likes of the current market leaders such as the Hyundai Tucson, Toyota RAV4, Volkswagen Tiguan and Kia Sportage, along with other stalwarts of the segment like the Nissan Qashqai.

A brand new version of the latter has just arrived in the country, and there are lots of other models in the sector,...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Car lovers exalt in tearing up the track at Mondello Park once more.

Motoring: Life in the fast lane once more as Mondello reopens its track

Motoring Shane O’Donoghue 2 hours ago
The Audi Q4 40 e-tron starts at an eye-catching price of €41,465. Picture: Roman Raetzke

Test-drive: Audi e-tron brand comes of age with new premium electric SUV option

Motoring Shane O’Donoghue 2 hours ago
The Mercedes GLA is the company’s smallest SUV, but in its second generation it has really come of age. Picture: Mercedes

Motoring: Mercedes’s smallest SUV plugs in for a bumpy ride

Motoring Shane O’Donoghue 1 week ago
‘The Clubsport really comes into its own, when you take it on a deserted twisty country road or, ideally, on a track’

Motoring: High-performance Golf GTI Clubsport is built to thrill

Motoring Shane O’Donoghue 1 week ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1