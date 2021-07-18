On the marque: Refreshed Peugeot 3008 is more relevant than ever

The Peugeot 3008 is the French company’s answer to the best-selling compact SUVs and crossovers sold in Ireland. It competes with the likes of the current market leaders such as the Hyundai Tucson, Toyota RAV4, Volkswagen Tiguan and Kia Sportage, along with other stalwarts of the segment like the Nissan Qashqai.

A brand new version of the latter has just arrived in the country, and there are lots of other models in the sector,...