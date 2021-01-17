On the marque: MG returns, but not as we know it

The MG ZS is a new model for the Irish market this year, taking the shape of the ubiquitous compact crossover. Where the ZS differs from most other cars of the same size is that it is exclusively sold here in purely electric format. Powering the front wheels is an electric drivetrain made up of a 105kW motor and 44.5kWh battery pack. It’s one of two relaunch models for the MG brand in Ireland....