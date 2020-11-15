On the marque: Mercedes E-Class gets a bracing midlife refresh

By quite some margin, the E-Class is the best-selling model in the Mercedes-Benz line-up in Ireland. Indeed, it has been since 2009, which is a remarkable statistic given the vast number of new vehicles the brand has launched in the interim, many of them less expensive to buy.

The E-Class doesn’t top the Mercedes charts in all markets, but it features prominently, acting as a lynchpin for the range despite the proliferation of SUVs and more...