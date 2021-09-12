On the marque: Jaguar harks back to a winning formula, but there’s one catch — you can’t drive it on the road

There are classic cars and then there are rare classic cars, the kind that command high prices at auctions around the world and are often only touched by people wearing white gloves.

Some are shown at exclusive events such as the Concours d’Elegance Villa d’Este in Italy, the Pebble Beach Concours in the US and Salon Privé in England. For many people, these shows provide the only opportunity to get near some of the rarest...