On the marque: Hyundai takes a detour into turbocharged sporty territory

In a world moving towards electric vehicles, Hyundai is also focused on delivering petrol-powered performance for enthusiastic drivers, but is the strategy working?

Mark Smyth
5th September, 2021
The Hyundai i20N is a real scamp of a motor, delivering quick responses, excellent steering and a rapid change in direction when requested

Go back a decade and you’ll find Hyundai models were stylish enough, but all about value. They were generally cheaper than cars from major rivals such as Toyota, Renault and Skoda, but they often had more equipment. You could buy an affordable Hyundai i20, for example, with an iPod connection port long before you could in other similar cars, with the exception of those produced by sister company Kia, of course.

Since then,...

