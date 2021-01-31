On the marque: A play date in the Bentley Toy Box keeps the big kids happy
It is hard to say no when the luxury brand invites you to test some of its most desirable vehicles from the past and the present
When a car manufacturer invites you to an event entitled Toy Box, then the big kid in you can hardly resist. Especially when the manufacturer in question is Bentley, a luxury marque with an exalted history that is the envy of other car companies.
Putting on an array of its heritage, motorsport and modern-day road-going products for us to try, it was a chance to see how Bentley has changed and evolved over the years,...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
*New subscribers only
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team
Related Stories
Test drive: Toyota Yaris GR swaps sensible for sensational
Far more than a souped-up Yaris, the new GR is a hoot to drive, but it doesn’t come cheap
Test drive: Hyundai goes all out on design for new Tucson
A reinvented version of the Korean car-maker’s star seller has arrived in Ireland with a daring new look and this time putting hybrid power to the fore
Test drive: Petrol pumps new life into the Audi Q7 hybrid
Since its switch to a petrol-electric engine, piloting the latest Audi plug-in hybrid is a delight and is especially suited to commuters
Test drive: Suzuki Vitara is more sensible than stylish
This small off-roader offers practicality and performance, but is unlikely to bother to the top-sellers in the family crossover market