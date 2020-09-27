On test: Volvo V60 Cross Country is the estate that goes off the beaten track

The Cross Country name says it all for our favourite version of the classy Volvo V60 estate.
The Volvo V60 is one of the Swedish company’s signature estate cars. It sits below the Volvo V90 and, to put it into perspective on the market, it competes with the likes of the Audi A4 Avant, BMW 3 Series Touring and Mercedes-Benz C-Class Estate. In other words, it’s a premium car at, let’s face it, a premium...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team