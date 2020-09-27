Sunday September 27, 2020
On test: Volvo V60 Cross Country is the estate that goes off the beaten track

If you’re torn between a classy estate and an SUV at the same price point, Volvo has just the answer

27th September, 2020
The Volvo V60 Cross Country: the models are based on regular road cars, but come with a styling and mechanical makeover to bridge the gap to full-on SUVs

The Cross Country name says it all for our favourite version of the classy Volvo V60 estate.

The Volvo V60 is one of the Swedish company’s signature estate cars. It sits below the Volvo V90 and, to put it into perspective on the market, it competes with the likes of the Audi A4 Avant, BMW 3 Series Touring and Mercedes-Benz C-Class Estate. In other words, it’s a premium car at, let’s face it, a premium...

