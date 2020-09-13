On test: Volkswagen’s camper update has us California dreaming

A round of updates only makes us want a VW California in the garage more than ever.

The California is a factory-made camper based on the Volkswagen Transporter van and, just in time for a boom in campervan sales in Ireland, a significantly revised version has arrived. It is, in effect, a facelift of the “T6” generation, so is referred to as the California 6.1.

The basic formula hasn’t changed all that much, but...