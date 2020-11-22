On test: Peugeot’s e-solution to range anxiety

If you’re in the market for a relatively affordable electric car, and it’s your first move away from internal combustion power, you might be focused on the official range between charges.
It‘s worth nothing that drivers in Ireland average roughly 20,000 kilometres a year and breaking that down, it equates to about 385 kilometres a week. So even if you do have so-called range anxiety, the chances are that you are...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team