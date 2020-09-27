On-test: New Q5 leads Audi’s plug-in hybrid charge

Government-set deadlines are accelerating the move to electric cars around the world. Here in Ireland, the intention is for all new cars sold from 2030 to be electric.
While that goal has never looked entirely achievable, it certainly focuses the mind on how we get from a market still quite taken with petrol and diesel transport to one where zero emissions driving is the norm. After all, not everyone is ready, or can afford, to...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team