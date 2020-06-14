New Taycan Turbo drives, sounds and feels like a Porsche

Porsche’s response to the impending fleet-wide average emissions requirements has not been one of blind panic. For a manufacturer steeped in a history of making evocative, noisy, high-performance cars, you’d think a shift to electrification would present a sizeable hurdle to overcome, but this is not the case.

Following on from plug-in hybrid derivatives of its larger Panamera and Cayenne SUV products, the Taycan is the German company’s first foray into...