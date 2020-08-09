New Peugeot 2008 punches above its weight

The Peugeot 2008 is the French company’s smallest crossover. And, while the original of the same name looked like a slightly taller, but still meek, take on the Peugeot 208 hatchback, the new one takes a rather different approach.

Adopting the more expressive Peugeot design language of today, this 2008 is immediately attention-grabbing. A key detail is the “lion claw” design of the front and back lights. Inspired by the marks left by a lion’s...