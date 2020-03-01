Sunday March 1, 2020
New models lead Peugeot's charge of the electric brigade

Customer choice is the focus as the French car-maker's Irish arm unveils a variety of electric and plug-in hybrid models

1st March, 2020
Every model in the Peugeot range will be available with an electrified variant by 2023

Electrification was at the centre of an optimistic presentation by Peugeot Ireland this week as it launched a wide variety of significant new models to the market.

Though the event marked the introduction of the all-new Peugeot 208 supermini and 2008 crossover to Ireland, both significant – and significantly improved – models in their own right, all attention turned to Peugeot’s new electric and plug-in hybrid models.

The purely electric Peugeot e-208 is now on...

