New models lead Peugeot's charge of the electric brigade

Electrification was at the centre of an optimistic presentation by Peugeot Ireland this week as it launched a wide variety of significant new models to the market.

Though the event marked the introduction of the all-new Peugeot 208 supermini and 2008 crossover to Ireland, both significant – and significantly improved – models in their own right, all attention turned to Peugeot’s new electric and plug-in hybrid models.

The purely electric Peugeot e-208 is now on...