Motoring: Yaris Cross might soon be Ireland’s favourite Toyota

A genuinely great car that’s perfect for everyday driving, the Yaris Cross compares very well with other crossovers on the market

Shane O’Donoghue
28th November, 2021
Toyota Yaris Cross: pricing for the compact new crossover starts at €27,860

Toyota doesn’t need the new Yaris Cross to be a good car for it to be a runaway sales success. Here is a compact new crossover built on the platform of one of the most recognisable and trusted nameplates on the Irish market, priced at a level that might make a few Corolla buyers think twice about their choice of car.

Despite the name and the fact that the Yaris Cross shares its...

