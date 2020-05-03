Motoring: VW’s pricey new Passat is still no slouch

While the Volkswagen Passat needs little introduction, the GTE model might, despite the fact that it has been in production since 2015.

As with the Golf GTE, this Passat uses a plug-in hybrid powertrain made up of a turbocharged 1.4-litre petrol engine, electric motor and lithium-ion battery pack. The sporty-sounding GTE badge is justified somewhat by the performance made possible by the combination of electric motor and engine – peak power is quoted as 218hp, and...