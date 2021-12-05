Motoring: VW hopes to broaden its base with new Multivan

When it comes to moving people, Volkswagen – the people’s car – has a storied history that began with the Type 2 van or minibus. Over the years various versions including the Microbus, Kombi and Samba all gained it global recognition, making it an icon of an era.

In recent times, Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles, a separate entity to the passenger car division, has produced passenger variants of the Transporter van ranging from the utilitarian...