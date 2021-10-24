Motoring: VW comes up trumps with latest Arteon

The Arteon is the range-topping car, as opposed to the SUV, of the Volkswagen line-up. Though it shares much of its underpinnings and hardware with other models in the range, including the Passat, its pricing – north of €50,000 – makes it clear that it’s a different proposition.

This year, Volkswagen added variety to the Arteon badge by introducing a “shooting brake” estate, and a new plug-in hybrid model called the eHybrid, as...